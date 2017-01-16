01/16/2017 · 9:00 am
Every so often, I decide that I’m going to start buying all my clothes at vintage stores. In my head, it’s that easy; it’s like shopping for new things, only cheaper and better: the men’s clothing will magically fit me, and various weird brocade jackets (that I’m too cowardly to wear in real life) will be arrayed before me in all their splendour.
But that’s not how it goes, of course, so I want to know how people make this work. Is it a matter of sticking with it? Knowing how to alter things to your size? I’m not much good at either one; but still, I’d like to have a victory, so I’ll take advice from anyone who can offer it.
01/13/2017 · 9:00 am
I’m incapable of feeling satisfied with my hair. If it’s long, then I fret over how it looks and I can’t wait to cut it short, and if it’s short, I know that everything would be perfect and I’d magically wake up a superior person if only it would grow twelve inches overnight. As a result, I spend most of my time in a purgatory of awkward middle-growth; occasionally – so briefly! – reaching the desired length only to hack it all off again, like I’m harvesting a ripe crop.
01/11/2017 · 9:00 am
I’ve decided that I want a robe. It seems like a reasonable thing to want, when bathing is one of your major pastimes and also your chief source of warmth. However, I’m too much of a cheapskate to buy a new one, so instead I’ll take my maternal granddad’s old brown robe as a model, and start looking through vintage stores for something similar.
01/09/2017 · 9:00 am
For months I’ve been meaning to spruce up the Vancouver page, so here’s a start. Today I’ve added Bâtard Bakery. My god, it’s good. If you live nearby, then you should go there at once.
I’ve also decided that it’s time to give Hchom some proper attention, and update on a regular schedule for a while. So I’m going to do Monday/Wednesday/Friday – obviously not significant posts every time, but we’ll see how that goes for the next few weeks.
11/29/2016 · 12:16 am
Here’s a quick December want list, since it’s the month of sanctioned wanting. And before someone thinks I’m a selfish monster, my personal theory is that having a robust and healthy want mechanism actually makes you better at giving things to people.
11/23/2016 · 7:57 pm
10/15/2016 · 10:34 pm
Am I still milking this (routine and utterly unremarkable) deadline? Of course I am. Here’s my current list of wants:
10/04/2016 · 10:15 pm
I’m in one of my deadline months – have you noticed my tendency to extend deadlines and birthdays into “months”, I guess, for a synthetic increase in drama and importance? Ridiculous. Anyway, yes, I’m all swamped with deadlines, so I figured I’d dig through my old sunken tumblr, and re-post some of its content.
09/22/2016 · 11:23 am
So my sister – generous and superior creature – is hosting a D&D game for me to DM. Or attempt to DM, maybe I should say, because it’s a lot harder than I thought it would be. Even after four sessions I still kind of suck at it, though I suspect I’d have sucked less from the get go if I’d had more experience as a player (maybe it’s not too late. Do you run a D&D game in Vancouver? Do you need another member?).
I wanted to draw our group’s characters – they’re SO GOOD – but I’m shy of publishing any features that I haven’t confirmed. So I’ll get to that at some point in the future, and in the meantime here’s my Icewind Dale party (I just picked up the Enhanced Edition).
09/12/2016 · 3:30 pm
This is the cover for the next Island issue: a more polished version of an old Hchom drawing (itself, a re-draw of an older version… probably safe to say that the “cut away home base” is one of my fixtures.)
In fact, let me see if I can round up all the previous iterations, and collect them below the cut…
08/28/2016 · 9:26 pm
These Dragon Age character templates are old news, but I was really thrilled to see a bunch of people using them. And since the original source is gone, I wanted to re-link them for those arriving late to the DA world – or for anyone who may feel an overpowering need to rate their character’s personality according to my wondrous When Dealing With Stuff ™ System.
12/22/2015 · 11:27 pm
Looking at this list, I’m convinced that that my immediate response to any stressful situation should be to crash an upper crust wine and cheese dinner party. Well. Noted for future reference, I guess.
I know the candles don’t count as food, but on the other hand you probably could consume a high quality beeswax candle without necessarily dying?
I want to hear what other people’s stress foods are.
10/22/2015 · 11:52 pm
My current wants have naturally coalesced into a want list, so here it is.
05/21/2015 · 10:01 pm
The annual birthday list! Not to be neglected, no matter how long it’s been since my last post.
11/16/2014 · 12:33 am
Since Dragon Age is half set in a Frenchish fictional country (called Orlais), I feel compelled to make French snacks and pastries my loose theme. There are worse compulsions to be faced with, I’m sure.
