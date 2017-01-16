Every so often, I decide that I’m going to start buying all my clothes at vintage stores. In my head, it’s that easy; it’s like shopping for new things, only cheaper and better: the men’s clothing will magically fit me, and various weird brocade jackets (that I’m too cowardly to wear in real life) will be arrayed before me in all their splendour.

But that’s not how it goes, of course, so I want to know how people make this work. Is it a matter of sticking with it? Knowing how to alter things to your size? I’m not much good at either one; but still, I’d like to have a victory, so I’ll take advice from anyone who can offer it.