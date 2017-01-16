Every so often, I decide that I’m going to start buying all my clothes at vintage stores. In my head, it’s that easy; it’s like shopping for new things, only cheaper and better: the men’s clothing will magically fit me, and various weird brocade jackets (that I’m too cowardly to wear in real life) will be arrayed before me in all their splendour.
But that’s not how it goes, of course, so I want to know how people make this work. Is it a matter of sticking with it? Knowing how to alter things to your size? I’m not much good at either one; but still, I’d like to have a victory, so I’ll take advice from anyone who can offer it.
3 responses to “Vintage”
Oh man, this here is my jam. I pretty much buy all thrifted at this point, and I’m really happy with how my wardrobe has evolved as a result.
I tend to drift between having a clear precise goal of what it is I’m looking for that day, trying not to compromise, but being a little flexible if I’ve found something truly magical that I know I’ll never find again. Having done it for a while now I’ll go in knowing what I like and seeing if anything they have fits within those parameters. I really enjoy vintage because I feel over time it’s been about learning who I am, what I like, if it’s an expression of how I feel, and if it looks good on me.
Get lots of inspiration, put it on your phone or desktop, make a folder of the things you like, and seer it into your brain, eventually it’ll start to come naturally.
If you’ve found something you love but there’s a sizing issue then have it tailored, it’s not too expensive and so worth it. But above all be brutal with yourself, and really ask whether it’s something that will fit in your wardrobe, or is “you” and something you will actually wear. As sometimes we may be in love with the idea of something, but it may not necessarily look good on us.
At this point I’ve come to realize what works well for me, I kind of have archetypes of what I like: teacher chic, secretary chic, flowy patterned silk blouses, winter ambivalence. I also love contrast, hard and soft, feminine masculine.
Community Thrift in Gastown is my goto, both the Frocks and Dude version around the corner as it’s reasonable and purchases go towards the downtown eastside women’s shelter. C’est la Vie on Main is great too, there’s also the vintage thrift place on Robson that’s decent. Some of the more vintage places can be crazy expensive so only good if there’s something very specific you absolutely must have, or also check Etsy.
Good luck, it’s all about the thrill of the find.
Shanna! Bless you, this is exactly what I needed, particularly the local recommendations.
I think the visual inspiration is a really good idea. When I buy clothes new, I usually have the chance (online) to look at them and mull them over for at least a week or so; separate them from the things I don’t care about, and try them out in my head. I take that for granted, now.
My rules for clothes shopping are 1. Know what cuts fit my body or know how to accessorize the ones that aren’t easy 2. Stick to a uniform style of wardrobe except for occasional special items (simplicity) 3. Go with a certain item in mind but allow all of the variations to present themselves.