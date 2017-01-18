I picked up Stardew Valley a few days ago, and the ACME anvil of obsession has come down upon my head. All I want to do is plant crops, and mine ore in the (so far) bottomless dungeon, and save up for my future orchard. I’ve barely even started befriending the villagers, because listen, I’m a god damn farmer/geologist and I don’t have time to chat with people, or learn why the Fabio-looking guy practically spat in my face when I tried to give him a perfectly innocuous quartz crystal; but mark my words, someday he will love me, and so will everyone else.

When I initially made my character, I barely gave it any thought. She was a slapdash self-insert, modelled after my Animal Crossing mayor (thus “Ratty”), so this post is my attempt to re-form her into an original creature: something I can work with, RP-wise.

Taking what the game has given me so far, I reckon that Ratty was a chemist/soil scientist (sister, hi) who used to do a lot of rewarding field work before she found herself stuck at a desk (as per the game’s intro sequence). She’s all tough and burly, as you can see, but I think she’s somebody who cries really easily. Like, she cries whenever she sees a puppy, or when a leaf falls off a tree, or at any music that’s remotely moving. And I also think she’s got to have a (Cassandra-esque) secret love for cheesy romance books, yes? It just seems right.