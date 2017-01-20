01/20/2017 · 9:00 am
Vancouver Update

butter

Today I’m adding Butter bakery, which is the first place I’ve found in Vancouver that really nails their pie. There’s a lot of so-so pie out there, you know? I wouldn’t kick it out of bed for eating crackers, but you seldom encounter the real thing outside of somebody’s kitchen, so any exception is a big deal.

  1. Devin Parker
    01/20/2017 at 12:02 pm

    It’s important to have a good place to get pie. Few things disappoint so deeply as average pie, especially when you’re out with friends late at night and need a good place to hang out and kibitz for an hour or three. There’s only so many merely-tolerable Denny’s or Village Inn pies one can bear to eat in a single lifetime. I’m lucky in that there’s two French bakeries near where I live that are – pardon my Latin – super-duper.

  2. Erik Chan
    01/20/2017 at 12:56 pm

    Coming back here after not following for probably years. Great to see you still at it! Always love the blog drawings!
    -Chantienyee

