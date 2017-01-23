Wants: Tea Tray

So this one is just ridiculous. Why do I want a tea tray? My apartment is small, and it takes me all of three seconds to carry any article of food from one side of it to the other. But look, as soon as you put something on a tray – especially any sort of tea or breakfast or, let’s say, biscuit snack – its appeal suddenly doubles. Am I wrong? I don’t think I’m wrong. I just want to take advantage of the math, you know; I can’t be blamed for that.