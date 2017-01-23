01/23/2017 · 9:00 am
Wants: Tea Tray

So this one is just ridiculous. Why do I want a tea tray? My apartment is small, and it takes me all of three seconds to carry any article of food from one side of it to the other. But look, as soon as you put something on a tray – especially any sort of tea or breakfast or, let’s say, biscuit snack – its appeal suddenly doubles. Am I wrong? I don’t think I’m wrong. I just want to take advantage of the math, you know; I can’t be blamed for that.

  1. beachbooksblog
    01/23/2017 at 9:05 am

    Hahaha, this one is great

  2. renminds
    01/23/2017 at 9:09 am

    I have to admit, I think you are right… a tray does add enjoyment to the offering. It feels more important and I feel more grateful for it.

  3. shaggykorean
    01/23/2017 at 9:41 am

    A tea tray is a hover board for good manners, a sandbox where the tide is out, and a stage for the latest dinner or breakfast theatre…

  4. jacobjaison
    01/23/2017 at 10:10 am

    Trueee and ingenious name btw

