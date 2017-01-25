Dragon Age Art





It feels like the right time to dredge up some more art from the old tumblr account, which, as you might recall, mainly functioned as my Dragon Age fanart gallery.

The new Mass Effect is coming out soon, and of course I’m excited about that, but it also makes me rather nostalgic for DA and for the ways in which I’d made that world my own. Some time soon I’ll make a post about character building and RPing as I approach it; I was recently sorting through old piles of childhood art from when I was 12, 13, 14, and it was strange to realise that I did the exact same things then that I do now: creating characters, creating or adopting worlds, sometimes publishing stories (I used to photocopy pages at my dad’s office, and staple them together in editions of 25) and sometimes keeping them private, for myself. It was inspiring, actually. At 13, I didn’t engage in half so much corrosive over-thinking or second-guessing. Though I did have a habit of giving all my characters tragic but convenient bouts of memory loss.