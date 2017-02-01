I’ve had a lot of requests, over the years, to list all my shinies. The only problem is, I’m a monster, and my shiny collection has spread so far beyond my control that I’m not even sure where it ends and I begin. So to save us from these grave existential questions, I’m going to try something more modest, and regularly highlight some of the best ones, starting with this giant wodge of smoky quartz.

I need you to know, this thing weighs more than a bowling ball, and I had to carry it five miles through the burning summer heat to get it home. I figure that’s about as close as I can come to snatching it from the hands of a dying king and fleeing to my lair.