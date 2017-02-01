02/01/2017 · 9:00 am
Jump to Comments

Shiny Collection

shiny01

I’ve had a lot of requests, over the years, to list all my shinies. The only problem is, I’m a monster, and my shiny collection has spread so far beyond my control that I’m not even sure where it ends and I begin. So to save us from these grave existential questions, I’m going to try something more modest, and regularly highlight some of the best ones, starting with this giant wodge of smoky quartz.

I need you to know, this thing weighs more than a bowling ball, and I had to carry it five miles through the burning summer heat to get it home. I figure that’s about as close as I can come to snatching it from the hands of a dying king and fleeing to my lair.

shiny01_b

10 Comments

Filed under Hchom, Shinies

10 responses to “Shiny Collection

  1. revenantkeys
    02/01/2017 at 9:33 am

    It looks as though it should have been the heart of a golem.

    Reply
  2. Holly Rai Davis
    02/01/2017 at 9:48 am

    AMAZING. I love the photographic element! (The photographed element?) Does that mean you found it in nature?!

    Reply
    • Marian
      02/01/2017 at 10:28 am

      I wish! I’d like to get into rockhounding, but I haven’t managed to make it happen – I had to purchase this with money like a mere mortal. My sister has found a couple things in her field work, though.

      Reply
  3. Yilmaz Kiymaz
    02/01/2017 at 2:16 pm

    Wow!
    I always came here for your beautiful drawings but I didn’t know you were into minerals, too!
    On what part of planet Earth did you find this? :) I’m an amateur rockhound myself.

    Reply
    • Marian
      02/01/2017 at 3:01 pm

      I wish I’d found it myself, but I just bought it from a store! Like a chump! Usually I ask where things were mined, but I guess I forgot in this case.
      I do really want to get into rockhounding, though, so tell me if you have any advice! I’ve been trying to lure people in to give it a go with me, and I know there are a few places within semi-reasonable driving range (including an opal mine).

      Reply
      • yesthatmkreed
        02/02/2017 at 12:27 am

        O-O Opals you say? I need to renew my passport but I’ve been scheming on how to get someone to go with me to an opal mine for ages.

        Reply
  4. projectedlibrarian
    02/01/2017 at 5:13 pm

    Nice! Where were you hiking when you found it?

    Reply
  5. Devin Parker
    02/01/2017 at 6:31 pm

    That’s so cool! I love the rigid geometric angles of it, right down to the cracks. It looks like something out of a Moebius science-fantasy comic (except it would be the size of the Sears Building, hover, and speak with the voice of a chorus of children).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s