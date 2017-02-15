hchom_basics

Initially I was going to make a post about my uniform, but then it immediately became a rant about how I can never find the correct elements, at least not to my fussy standards. So here, instead, is a miniature “Hchom line” with just the basics.

First of all, pants. Pants are the hardest to get right – for me, at least – therefore they consume a disproportionate amount of my attention and budget. How many pants have I ordered, hoping that they would fix my life and magically make everything OK? Dear lord in heaven. So many. If I added them all up, I’d probably be able to buy a car. An almost-new car. But I can fix this, if only fictionally:

1. Narrow-straight jeans. Nudie Slim Jims almost work (for example), but I want them to be just a little bit wider at the ankle and up through the leg

2. Wide-straight jeans. Proper heavy denim.

3. Classic men’s suit trousers. Except with no crease, and tailored to my shape.

Tops aren’t as challenging for me, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement:

4. The T-shirt. Why is it so difficult to find good, plain cotton t-shirts? I don’t feel like I’m asking for the moon, here.

5. I’m calling this a sweater-shirt, to indicate that it’s made out of fine-knit wool, but cut like a long-sleeved shirt. A bit short in the arms, please, because I’m weasel-shaped.

6. And I’m adding this coze sweater because we just had a particularly cold and snowy winter, and my sweater situation was not up to snuff. I want these in Donegal wool, with little flecks of colour.

And while I’m here, I might as well add some other basics:

7. Fine knee-high wool socks. There are men’s formal socks that do the trick, but they cost a lot of money and only come in black and navy.

8. Basic briefs. Never quite as dead-on perfect as I want them to be, so on the list they go.

9. Pyjama pants, not stretchy and not flannel, but a crisp cotton.