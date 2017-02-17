02/17/2017 · 9:00 am
Vancouver Update

hagensborg

This company, Hagensborg, has some kind of dark product marketing magic going on, because I would buy their chocolate just for the pig mascot. I didn’t draw the pig nearly well enough, here. It’s the most amazing creature, and I’m totally in its thrall, and I just want to watch it do stuff. Even though it can’t. It can’t do stuff, Marian, because it’s an inanimate illustration.

The chocolate is also excellent, just incidentally, and I recommend the single origin bars and the PB&J truffle.

  1. Sisssstarrrr
    02/17/2017 at 2:02 pm

    I always feel like that pig is playfully mocking me. The pig are so smug because they have all the chocolate and I have none.

  2. 🖤Deanna Poppe🖤 (@deedala)
    02/17/2017 at 6:05 pm

    I was already mega craving chocolate today and then you went and drew chocolate and now anything I try to eat that’s not chocolate will surely turn to ash in my mouth. Darn youuuuu <3 T_T

