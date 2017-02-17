Vancouver Update

This company, Hagensborg, has some kind of dark product marketing magic going on, because I would buy their chocolate just for the pig mascot. I didn’t draw the pig nearly well enough, here. It’s the most amazing creature, and I’m totally in its thrall, and I just want to watch it do stuff. Even though it can’t. It can’t do stuff, Marian, because it’s an inanimate illustration.

The chocolate is also excellent, just incidentally, and I recommend the single origin bars and the PB&J truffle.