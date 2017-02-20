If you’re reading this, then you’re almost certainly a more competent cook than I am and you don’t need to see what I’m eating for dinner. On the other hand, 25 year old Marian, who lived off of pastries and buttered bread and occasional take-out, could have honestly used a few basic, non-threatening ideas, so I’m going to go ahead and post this for her sake.

Here’s what I eat during winter months, when I want a break from my standard dinner of roast veg plus egg/fish/insert protein. It’s simple stuff, but I have some smoked salt that doubles the excellence of the avocado; and for the egg – which is medium boiled here, but also works well fried – I go with a spicy salt. I put the cheese (any strong, hard cheese) on top for the photos, but really it wants to be smooshed into the rice so it melts a bit. Obviously, this is as basic as it gets, and you can switch out all sorts of toppings. Chicken (the more salty fatty skin, the better) goes really well. Bacon can’t hurt. Yams, chickpeas, etc. etc. I wilt the spinach for about two minutes at the very end, while the rice is still warm in the rice cooker (or the pot).