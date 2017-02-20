If you’re reading this, then you’re almost certainly a more competent cook than I am and you don’t need to see what I’m eating for dinner. On the other hand, 25 year old Marian, who lived off of pastries and buttered bread and occasional take-out, could have honestly used a few basic, non-threatening ideas, so I’m going to go ahead and post this for her sake.
Here’s what I eat during winter months, when I want a break from my standard dinner of roast veg plus egg/fish/insert protein. It’s simple stuff, but I have some smoked salt that doubles the excellence of the avocado; and for the egg – which is medium boiled here, but also works well fried – I go with a spicy salt. I put the cheese (any strong, hard cheese) on top for the photos, but really it wants to be smooshed into the rice so it melts a bit. Obviously, this is as basic as it gets, and you can switch out all sorts of toppings. Chicken (the more salty fatty skin, the better) goes really well. Bacon can’t hurt. Yams, chickpeas, etc. etc. I wilt the spinach for about two minutes at the very end, while the rice is still warm in the rice cooker (or the pot).
One response to “Rice Bowl”
Food is pretty great, I love lazy noms, and buying a rice cooker was the best thing I’ve done to promote this behavior. My fave combo right now is avocado, soft boiled eggs, and cherry tomatoes with soy sauce in the rice and japanese mayo on top. I use ramen bowls for pretty much all food matter at this point in my life and have even poorly attempted to make a few in pottery class.
And smoked salt! I just started using this not too long ago and bought some for the kitchen at work. I’ll have it on a quick salad of beets, avocado, and chickpeas with olive oil and chevre on hand.