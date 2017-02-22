02/22/2017 · 9:00 am
She Wolf Variant Cover

Image is doing a variant cover event in March, in support of Planned Parenthood – so this is my contribution: the variant cover for She Wolf #7.

Speaking in entirely selfish terms, I was excited to do this because I love drawing were creatures, or animals with creepy human hands. I based the cover loosely off of my old mural, which some of you might remember since I think I posted it on tumblr (it counts as Dragon Age fan art, sort of). I had to paint over it when I moved, but I plan to do another one soon – maybe a “cave canem”, this time – and I’ve even thought ahead: I have a 5×8 piece of plywood all ready and waiting.

wallmonster02

wallmonster04

The creepy animals + hands concept probably applies to these murals as well:

post-show-sm

