This should be an art post of some kind, but I’m having one of those totally inert weeks, and the usual defibrillators aren’t working. So until I get that sorted, here are some slightly old pictures of the view from Bowen Island (where I wish I could be, as a general rule).
3 responses to “Island”
Very nice! I like blurry and hazy weathers. I hope you didn’t get cold.
These really strike a cord with me. I love that moody view.
That looks so beautiful and mysterious. I want to be in those forests when the fog rolls in.