02/24/2017 · 9:00 am
Island

This should be an art post of some kind, but I’m having one of those totally inert weeks, and the usual defibrillators aren’t working. So until I get that sorted, here are some slightly old pictures of the view from Bowen Island (where I wish I could be, as a general rule).

Personal

  1. Engin Kavrak
    02/24/2017 at 9:21 am

    Very nice! I like blurry and hazy weathers. I hope you didn’t get cold.

  2. Sistarrrr
    02/24/2017 at 9:22 am

    These really strike a cord with me. I love that moody view.

  3. Devin Parker
    02/24/2017 at 9:48 am

    That looks so beautiful and mysterious. I want to be in those forests when the fog rolls in.

