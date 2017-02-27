02/27/2017 · 9:00 am
Forester

forester

This was initially going to be a post about wanting Red Wing boots. They’re not the most outrageous want (as these things go), but I don’t need them in any version of my present life. The purpose of owning them would be to feel as if I needed them; to feel as if I was the forest-dwelling, wood-chopping Marian of all my future hopes and dreams (who has also, apparently, raided the entire Filson store).

 

2 responses to "Forester

  2. 🖤Deanna Poppe🖤 (@deedala)
    02/27/2017 at 9:28 am

    Wow I would trust that person to guide me through the darkest of woods >:O

