03/01/2017 · 9:00 am
Shiny Collection

shiny03

When I was a kid, opals were my favourite stone. I recall being very bitter that I wasn’t born in October (although, at that time, the importance of birthstones was mainly tied to what sort of toy ring I could choose from the kiddy dentist office) and one of my mother’s few pieces of precious jewellery was an opal ring that I would constantly sneak in and handle, despite not being allowed to open her jewellery box unsupervised. So anyway, now I take extra glee in purchasing and hoarding this stone. Sort of like how I still, once a year, buy an entire box of chocolates and make myself sick by eating ALL OF THEM WOOO. Because I’m a grown up, and nobody can stop me.

Also, why not, here’s a bonus piece of rough black opal. It’s really difficult to photograph, but you can see a little streak of shininess in there.

shiny03_b

  1. shaggykorean
    03/01/2017 at 9:17 am

    when I was a young dwarf I worked in a pawn shop and fire opals were my favorite jewel.. I never embarked to purchase one for fear that one would not be enough but when they would come across my desk I would let them sit for awhile before being filed away.. like little galaxies they are.

