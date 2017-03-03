03/03/2017 · 9:00 am
Jump to Comments

How To Be Cool

t_howtobecool_b

I found this in my files, today, so I’m going to post it instead of the other thing I had semi-prepared. It’s from a while back, when somebody on tumblr asked me  how to be cool (as well they should – I cleeearly have it all figured out). Step three is the most important, but never underestimate the subtle potency of the cool hand. Try it on your friends some time.

2 Comments

Filed under Hchom

2 responses to “How To Be Cool

  1. Holly Rai Davis
    03/03/2017 at 12:35 pm

    Slightly antiquated, underrated, dare I say, nuanced gesture! Which makes it even cooler!! I am going to try it with both hands at once!

    Reply
  2. Maia Kobabe
    03/03/2017 at 9:20 pm

    Ahhhaha, I remember this from tumblr and I LOVE IT. The best step-by-step.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s