I talked about wanting a long coat in my Monday post, so here’s the follow-up, proof of concept. This time I’m going with a long shirt dress turned coat sort of thing, and see how wizardly it looks? But in a mostly acceptable way? I think I could pull it off. Alongside, we have a nice tome of forbidden spells, a bone key, a demon trapped in a shiny, and a necromancer’s amulet (or the Necromancer Amulet, if you’re an Elder Scrolls nerd).