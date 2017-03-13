Space Week

03/13/2017 · 9:00 am
Mass Effect Andromeda comes out in seven days, and that means you have to hear all about it. Or hear all about my excitement, at any rate, because I’m fairly unspoiled, and maybe if I pour all my time into designing a character and planning a Space Larder, I’ll resist the mounting temptation to click on various spoiler-ridden videos.

I feel like I should add a little more here – maybe explain what I’m talking about for those of you who don’t play videogames – but I’m working on a brutal combination of insomnia and daylight savings (I needed that hour!), so I’ll wait until I’m coherent. Space, though, right? Everyone likes space.

  1. 🖤Deanna Poppe🖤 (@deedala)
    03/13/2017 at 9:28 am

    I am so ready for space adventure. And also space make-outs. Please Mass Effect save me from my (so)lavellan hell (unlikely.)

    • Marian
      03/13/2017 at 10:35 am

      I’ll accept some sweet alien love as a distraction! But wow, yes, if this were DA4 being released in a week, I’d be completely incapacitated. I’d be too excited to form sentences.

      • Devin Parker
        03/13/2017 at 4:45 pm

        Speaking of, I took your advice and made playing Trespasser a priority, Marian. I just finished it a few days ago. OOOOOOHHHHH MMAAAAAAAAAANNNNNNN ~! You were right, it was awesome, and now I’m counting the days to DA4…

        • Marian
          03/13/2017 at 5:25 pm

          Yes, right!??? Pitch perfect slice of game. It’s almost cruel that they gave us that, only to make us wait – whatever it turns out to be – five years, or something.

  2. shaggykorean
    03/13/2017 at 10:36 am

    I bet that stolen hour is used in time travel experiments but somehow we get it back, dusty in the post with no postcard attached to tell of its travails.

    • Marian
      03/13/2017 at 4:56 pm

      This has actually redeemed daylight savings for me, thank you! I’m going to think of it from now on as my annual donation to science.

  3. Shanna
    03/13/2017 at 10:38 am

    The one feeling I really like in video games is that I’m getting away with something, and that’s something I miss about old mass effect, it was fun being a bad guy. I couldn’t refuse the siren song of sarcastic asshole dialogue that came with the territory. I loved this about kotor too, I was like the skeletor of the galaxies, it gave me a small sinister glee that I was actually getting away with being a baddy. But now I feel that’s gone missing, the suave jerk has departed, and you’re made to feel like a real ass if you choose the dark side to the point that it’s kinda sucked the fun out of it for me. I’ll play this, but that was a special time.

    • Devin Parker
      03/13/2017 at 4:42 pm

      It is that magic time! My sci-fi meter has been pinging lately for the same reason. I did break down and watch some videos introducing changes, your squaddies, and other stuff, because I just couldn’t resist. I’m looking forward to interacting with some of these characters (and hoping for at least as many romance options as DA:I had).

      I’m also excited to see your Ryder! You always inspire me to think more deeply about my protagonist for these games with your character sheets, and it’s resulting in a more rewarding game experience, I think.

      • Devin Parker
        03/13/2017 at 4:43 pm

        Oops – I don’t know why the site decided I should post this in response to you, Shanna. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      • Marian
        03/13/2017 at 5:52 pm

        I watched some of the earlier (official bioware) ones, but I cut myself off when the longer gameplay streams started to emerge. And thank you! That pleases me to no end, because I also get really inspired looking at other people’s characters (how they’ve developed them, etc.).

    • Marian
      03/13/2017 at 5:22 pm

      I feel you. At least, I personally miss the larger range of RP choices you’d get in games that weren’t limited by a voiced character (though I also like the voices, and I wish that budgets were bottomless so I could have it all); the broader scope made all the options more meaningful by contrast. But I also think I get what you’re saying about suave jerk vs. the meaningless jerk, which isn’t budget dependent at all, and more of a writing issue. Though I’ve never actually played KOTOR. Is it worth picking up this many years on, do you think?
      Anyway, I’m curious to see how MEA’s dialogue system works.

  4. Tracey Jane Venture (@TraceyVenture)
    03/13/2017 at 4:21 pm

    Oh man, I was really hoping you’d post a space larder/character sheet! I cannot wait to finally get back out into the galaxy and make out with all those new aliens (I miss you Garrus).

