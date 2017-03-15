OK, let me first say that fantasy food is so much easier than space food. All you have to do is get some rustic bread, and some cheese, and a nice blotchy apple, and there you are: fit for adventure. So the space larder is a little muddled, by comparison.

1. I think, for the sake of authenticity, I have to get a couple of protein bars which I can then pretend are space rations. Since they aren’t the sort of thing I’d normally eat, I can almost make them seem appealing based on their novelty. They’re like chocolate bars, right? But with a… uniform sandy texture? I guess I’ll find out, some 2am next week.

2. What else is spacey? And ration-y? All I could really think of were mixed nuts, maybe just because I want them.

3. I’ve done a lot of whining about wanting the perfect ginger ale, and somehow fate has never punished me for it; in fact, I’ve recently found something pretty close to perfect, made by a local company, Dickie’s. So this is my excuse to stock up, since my normal budgeting involves never paying for beverages (other than coffee and tea, of course; I tell myself that this balances out my other bad spending habits, even though it can’t possibly).

4. Fizzy water, too: another special occasion purchase.

5. How do I describe these? They’re this puffed kamut square thing… like, if rice crispy squares were made with Sugar Crisp cereal, but marginally healthier? Anyway, a local Vancouver grocery store, Capers, used to make them, and thankfully they still do, even now that the company has been enveloped by the soft maw of Whole Foods. And you know, maybe some Whole Foods regional director will be sitting at their desk, googling this stuff (I’m trying to helpfully add all the search terms) and they will see this reference. In which case, let me tell you, nice, gentle person: you must never let your local stores stop making these squares, or I will die of grief. Thank you!

6. Also, normal rice crispy squares. Puffy cereal held together by sugar, just in general.

7. Last of all, I must have some peanut m&ms. Which aren’t even unreasonable, you know, because after I made this list I did an image search for astronaut food, and there they were, amongst all the shiny vacuumed packages. Official candy of space.