Here are some very, very rough sketches of my Ryder’s face, from over the past several weeks. I don’t want to settle on anything too specific before I’ve seen what I can wrangle out of the character creator, but there are a few features I’m hoping I can make work.

The protagonist in ME:A is only 22, so I decided she ought to have a round teenager face, but in contrast to that, I want her to have some impressive underslept eyes. I’m thinking I might go full biotic in this game, or nearly-so. Biotic sniper, if that turns out to make any sense in terms of gameplay. Anyway, I don’t imagine her being some ultra competent space mage, or certainly not at first. Rather, I think her biotic powers have been an intermittent nuisance throughout her life: the only thing they reliably deliver is a migraine 6 nights out of 7, thus the baggy eyes.

As far as personality goes, again, I have to see what the game gives me to work with; but at the moment, I’m imagining her as this sardonic, but otherwise fairly cold and logical person. Not cold and logical like my DA:I elf, who is at least 40 by the game’s end and has earned that shit; but like a painfully self-conscious teenager trying to be smarter than the adults, presenting a facade under which she’s playing a losing game of whack-a-mole with her bubbling magma-core of confusing feelings.

Once I’ve spent a few weeks with the game, I’ll draw her again, and compare!