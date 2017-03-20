Here’s a space shiny to close off space week. I’ve been working as much as I can, getting enough done to warrant several days vacation, so I’m going to take a break from posting, as well. I’ll be back with regular updates next week Wednesday.
9 responses to “Shiny Collection”
Take a break….in Torontooooooooooo. It is not even snowing. We have been sitting around watching Judah play Zelda: Breath of the Wild, regailing him with tales of your video game prowess.
(This comment brought to you by the shame of taking months to reply to your email.)
Hiya, my name’s Robert. Your remark to her caught my eye. Somebody; and I don’t remember who, not very long ago mentioned that Toronto changed. So, I’m taken with this. -Robert
Oh god, I came across one of your emails when I was dusting out my inbox the other day, and I couldn’t remember if I’d responded or not, and who’d even written last, etc. etc. – so there! For all I know, I’m the one owing.
I want to visit! And play the new Zelda! And exhibit my prowess!
Fantastic, have a…fantastic time. I really like your rock there, your minerals. Nice show! -Robert
Thank you, I will! My minerals are good minerals, it’s true.
It looks like spaaaaace!! that’s so neat. 10/10 shiny. Tomorrow’s the big day, I hope you have a good space game hibernation week <3
I wish I could make a gif of it, to show the sparkle. And thank you – good space to all of us, this week!
So cool looking! I immediately suspected it of containing a starmap to a cache of Precursor technology, if only the correct means of activating the map could be worked out…
Oh, yes, totally! That just doubled its worth, as far as I’m concerned.