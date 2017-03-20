03/20/2017 · 9:00 am
Shiny Collection


Here’s a space shiny to close off space week. I’ve been working as much as I can, getting enough done to warrant several days vacation, so I’m going to take a break from posting, as well. I’ll be back with regular updates next week Wednesday.

  1. Kimiko
    03/20/2017 at 9:17 am

    Take a break….in Torontooooooooooo. It is not even snowing. We have been sitting around watching Judah play Zelda: Breath of the Wild, regailing him with tales of your video game prowess.

    (This comment brought to you by the shame of taking months to reply to your email.)

    • uncleclyde
      03/20/2017 at 9:44 am

      Hiya, my name’s Robert. Your remark to her caught my eye. Somebody; and I don’t remember who, not very long ago mentioned that Toronto changed. So, I’m taken with this. -Robert

    • Marian
      03/20/2017 at 10:16 am

      Oh god, I came across one of your emails when I was dusting out my inbox the other day, and I couldn’t remember if I’d responded or not, and who’d even written last, etc. etc. – so there! For all I know, I’m the one owing.
      I want to visit! And play the new Zelda! And exhibit my prowess!

  2. uncleclyde
    03/20/2017 at 9:42 am

    Fantastic, have a…fantastic time. I really like your rock there, your minerals. Nice show! -Robert

  3. Deanna Poppe(@deedala)
    03/20/2017 at 5:47 pm

    It looks like spaaaaace!! that’s so neat. 10/10 shiny. Tomorrow’s the big day, I hope you have a good space game hibernation week <3

    • Marian
      03/20/2017 at 6:59 pm

      I wish I could make a gif of it, to show the sparkle. And thank you – good space to all of us, this week!

  4. Devin Parker
    03/20/2017 at 5:55 pm

    So cool looking! I immediately suspected it of containing a starmap to a cache of Precursor technology, if only the correct means of activating the map could be worked out…

