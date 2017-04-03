Want List: Summer Edition

I like summer best when it’s still months away, and I can convince myself that I’ll actually enjoy it and make good use of it. Here, therefore, is my summer want list.

1. Sandals. I’ve needed a new pair for a while, since the ones I’ve worn for years (featured somewhere in the dark archives of the blog) have become too fragile for long walks. I’m very choosy about these things, as well you know, so it’s taken me ages to find a replacement, but here they are, made by KikaNY. Look at them! They are perfect. They’re also brutally expensive, especially once conversion rates and border taxes are factored in, but I don’t care. I’ll sell my organs to the devil, or whatever. Something. I’ll make it happen.

2. I have a constant yearning for assorted colourful bracelets which I know I’ll almost never wear. But they’re very summery.

3. There was a brief window during which I didn’t need sunglasses, because my dad let me borrow his awesome old pair. But I lost them on a camping trip last year (SORRY DAD), so now I’m back to square one.

4. Another thing I’ve both needed and wanted for several years, building up to a point of desperation, is a hat. Mostly because I hate the sun and it burns us, but also because I sincerely want to look like a medieval farmer. But I have precise requirements, right? The hat must be completely unisex. The hat must be timeless. If the hat didn’t make an appearance in an illuminated book of hours, then I refuse to wear it.

5. Whenever I go to a beach, I have to pick up a bunch of pebbles, each one of which looks beautiful in situ, and then I take them home with me; the result being that I have a shelf piled with indistinguishable grey rocks. But I like them anyway, and I want more.

6. Last of all, tomatoes. My people – my sister and my bff – hate tomatoes, which makes me feel a strange mixture of guilt and smugness when I stuff them down in vast quantities.