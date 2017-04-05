This was supposed to be a “shiny collection” post (it occurs to me that about half my shinies actually count as space shinies), but the light wasn’t good enough, so instead I took a picture of my all-purpose treasure hoarding box. I’m not a methodical hoarder, as you can see. There’s a lot of stuff which I’ve put in here, and then forgotten about entirely.
3 responses to “Shiny Box”
And it’s in an appropriately-scratched and weathered chest, which is to be expected for such a trove.
This is such a pleasing treasure mix. The combination or animal, vegetable and mineral is perfect.
You’re like a lovely bowerbird.