04/10/2017 · 9:00 am
Abstract

I’m still in a scribbly mood, so have this (cleaning the leftover paint off the palette) rerun from a couple years ago.

2 responses to “Abstract

  1. Sistarrrrr
    04/10/2017 at 12:06 pm

    I see a ship either entering or leaving a storm (depending on my mood).

