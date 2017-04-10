I’m still in a scribbly mood, so have this (cleaning the leftover paint off the palette) rerun from a couple years ago.
2 Comments
Filed under Art, Hchom
I see a ship either entering or leaving a storm (depending on my mood).
Love this!
2 responses to “Abstract”
