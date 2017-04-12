04/12/2017 · 8:00 am
I can’t remember if I’ve ever mentioned this particular want. I feel like I must have, as it’s a long-term one, but anyway: I want a set of coveralls. Or a flight suit, if you prefer. I want one, and I want it to be huge, like a Bag of Holding for your body parts in the sense that mass and volume are made irrelevant by its magic.

  1. Ryan
    04/12/2017 at 9:13 am

    I work at Princess Auto and we sell ’em… and we have a few stores in the Vancouver area… just sayin’… ;)

    https://www.princessauto.com/en/search?Dy=1&Nty=1&Ntt=coveralls

  2. Devin Parker
    04/12/2017 at 12:26 pm

    People might see you and ask if you could take a look at their car. I guess you’d have to decide whether or not that was a good thing.

    • Marian
      04/12/2017 at 5:48 pm

      Oh, that would be great. I could just, like, slide on some sunglasses, and make some finger guns, and be all “sure thing man. NICE WHEELS.” And then run away.

  3. Shanna
    04/12/2017 at 12:56 pm

    I have a pair of khaki dickies coveralls I use for pottery and I loovvvee theeemmmm. I have a little art tool box for my supplies and I usually wear a ball cap and I feel pre-tty slick. They make me feel a bit dapper and ready to get down to business.

    I was in this same situation though! I had bought my coveralls previously and they were sitting in my closet. I really wanted to wear them out, but I eventually got into pottery so that became my excuse. I think if you get them in an interesting color it’ll push it more towards fashion territory, maybe with like some docs or something with the trousers rolled up.

    I couldn’t find a pair small enough when I was originally hunting for them so I had to order it off amazon. I went to Army & Navy initially but they were too big.

    • Marian
      04/12/2017 at 6:09 pm

      I actually almost re-drew this picture before I posted it, to switch the converse for docs!

      Yeah, I hadn’t thought about the sizing – I forget that workwear sizes run large. I say I want them baggy, but probably not sooo baggy. I like that you wear them to pottery – it makes me wish I had the studio space for proper large scale painting, because they’d be perfect for that, and then I’d really have an excuse to hunt a pair down. And they’d be twice as awesome, all casually paint-smeared.

  4. Jossette
    04/12/2017 at 6:57 pm

    Deepest pockets for treasures and snacks ! A demi baguette could fit in one of those pockets.

  5. Tracey Jane Venture (@TraceyVenture)
    04/12/2017 at 8:30 pm

    I’ve recently worked out that my aesthetic seems most easily labelled as ‘space cowboy’ and I’ve also taken to looking for a flight suit. One that I can sew a few space-related patches to and wear with my black boots replete with silver conchos.

  6. Eric Fredericksen
    04/12/2017 at 10:28 pm

    The Seattle label Prairie Underground might have what you’re looking for:
    https://www.prairieunderground.com/shop/unisex-coverall/

  7. Holly Rai Davis
    04/13/2017 at 8:07 am

    I found a pair of 80’s era beige coveralls last year. They’d never survive any type of serious work/outer space/motorbiking environment, flimsy enough that my underpants show through them, but there’s a tiny label on the left breast that just says “dreams” in cursive.

