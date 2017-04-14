Catsitting

I’m going away to Bowen Island for a few weeks, to catsit for my cousins. By now, as of mid-April, I’m nearly dead from lack of exposure to the outdoors (the weather has been shit), and I’m extremely eager to fix that. Give me all your forests! Give me all your cat!

I should be able to manage regular posting (except for next Monday – I think I’ll use the long weekend as an excuse to take that off), but when I get back, I might return to the more occasional non-schedule. Or I might consider trying some sort of optional patreon thing, in order to warrant the time away from other work. I’m not sure! I’ll mull it over some more.