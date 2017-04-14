04/14/2017 · 8:00 am
Catsitting

I’m going away to Bowen Island for a few weeks, to catsit for my cousins. By now, as of mid-April, I’m nearly dead from lack of exposure to the outdoors (the weather has been shit), and I’m extremely eager to fix that. Give me all your forests! Give me all your cat!

I should be able to manage regular posting (except for next Monday – I think I’ll use the long weekend as an excuse to take that off), but when I get back, I might return to the more occasional non-schedule. Or I might consider trying some sort of optional patreon thing, in order to warrant the time away from other work. I’m not sure! I’ll mull it over some more.

  1. shaggykorean
    04/14/2017 at 8:19 am

    Patreon please, cause Marian you and your art are definitely my Patronus! Have a good cat holiday!!

  2. Devin Parker
    04/14/2017 at 9:27 am

    That sounds absolutely wonderful – I’m quite jealous! I suppose I shouldn’t complain since we don’t have snow, but the weather here has been almost non-stop grey skies. I’d kill for some more sunlight and blue skies, and a hike in a forest that isn’t wet and muddy. Enjoy your holiday!

  3. yesthatmkreed
    04/14/2017 at 9:57 am

    Would Patreonize for sketches, dooooo itttttt!

  4. Tris Bain (@trisbain)
    04/14/2017 at 3:54 pm

    Yes please patreon! Enjoy your cat forest!

  5. Jossette
    04/14/2017 at 6:52 pm

    Ooooooh patreon… I would be down for that. There is a limit to how many copies of each of your comics I can justify purchasing.

