I know I said I’d stick to my posting schedule while I was away, but it turns out I’m actually pretty swamped with work, therefore you’ll mostly continue to get pictures of cats and wilderness.

This series of photos is for my sister, who demanded that we cut down a huge swath of invasive bamboo that’s taking over a stream bed near my parents’ house. Yesterday I helped my dad burn it! Honestly, who doesn’t love burning stuff? It’s so satisfying, watching all that matter being eaten up to nothing.