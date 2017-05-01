05/01/2017 · 8:00 am
Jump to Comments

Lake



Here are some swampy photos of the lake I walk around every day while I’m up here (plus an old oil thing that seemed to match them). I’m going to take the rest of the week off, since I’m scannerless, but I’ll be back to business next Monday.

1 Comment

Filed under Art, Hchom

One response to “Lake

  1. Sistarrrrr
    05/01/2017 at 1:53 pm

    Cozy lake walks :)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s