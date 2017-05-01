Here are some swampy photos of the lake I walk around every day while I’m up here (plus an old oil thing that seemed to match them). I’m going to take the rest of the week off, since I’m scannerless, but I’ll be back to business next Monday.
1 Comment
Filed under Art, Hchom
Cozy lake walks :)
One response to “Lake”
