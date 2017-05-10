I’ve recently found a regular group of lovely, experienced D&D players who are willing to let me join them. They’ll never get rid of me now, the poor souls, and neither will you, in terms of having to hear all about it; so to start with, here’s my level one witch, Yrra.

I stole the name from one of my “retired” Skyrim characters (worth pointing out, since I posted them recently). She’s not terribly flashy, but – fortunately for me – one of the other players randomly rolled to be my overprotective twin sister, Yarra; so I have this ultra-competent barbarian who follows me around, and keeps me from dying, and hits things for ridiculous damage, and generally bolsters my character with her awesomeness. Not unlike my real sister! I gather that this is an actual in-game drawback: she suffers penalties if I take damage, and a permanent penalty if I die. But it pleases my sense of the dramatic, and it’s almost enough to make me hope that I do get eaten by a dragon, or something.

Anyway, in brief, Yrra has high intelligence and low charisma (that is the face of somebody who dumped charisma). I’m still getting a feel for her, but to start with, I think I’ll have her be obsessed with collecting and translating languages. Gotta catch them all, etc.

And of course, I had to choose the contents of my backpack in absurd detail, right down to the weight and origin of my makeshift mess kit (a hand-carved relic from home, aww), mostly for the purpose of drawing it all here: