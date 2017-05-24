This week, I’m going to paint a giant mural on my wall. I think I’ll go with a cave canem-looking dog guardian this time; though the sketch looks more like a dog-rat hybrid, doesn’t it. Anyway, it’s as close as I’ll get to having real dog, at least for the next few years, so I’ll take what I can get. Or beget, I guess.
I’ll update this post with photos as I progress.
I actually like the look of your dog. It has an air of Royalty about it. I wonder what a little pudgy puppy would look like next to your big dog.
Yes, totally. Whenever I draw dogs, I default to my old wolfhound/greyhound, who had a tendency to make all dogs – even reasonable adult ones – look like little puppies by comparison.
Personally I love your slinky rat dog. I noticed in your other comment that you draw inspiration from greyhounds and wolf hounds and I definitely see it! I especially love the little grabby hand paws.