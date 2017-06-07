I know bracelets show up on a lot of my want lists, but that’s because they’re a powerful, ongoing want – almost a shiny-level want, really. And unlike other types of jewellery, or other brightly coloured things, they won’t go absolutely unworn. So let me break down the current crop in detail:

1. At the top of this list is what I call “the bracelet that will solve all my problems”. It’s made by a local designer, Anna de Courcy, and whenever I see a particularly well dressed Vancouver-person, chances are high that they’ll be wearing one of these (vintage watch-chain) bracelets; at which point I will stare at said person – creepily, with open longing – and interrupt whatever they’re doing in order to announce my admiration and jealousy. Anyway, these bracelets are beautiful, beautiful objects; and someday, in my millionaire-future, I will own one.

2. Next, is a sort of generic, beaded leather cuff thing. I’ve been seeing them around, and would like to find one for myself – or possibly make one, if the proper mood strikes. Here’s a particularly fancy example of what I’m talking about.

3. I believe that these Roxanne Assoulin bracelets might also have problem solving powers, especially if I could wear, like, seven or so at once – to stack the benefits, as it were. They look like chiclet gum, don’t they? But chiclet gum of the gods.

4. Last winter I read at least three books in which various characters wore bright red coral jewellery, and it gave me a powerful need to own some for myself. Maybe I can convince my sister to split a string of beads with me, so I can make us a matching set…

5. Failing everything else, I’ll always take bits of ribbon as a cheap stand-in.