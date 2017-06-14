D&D: Skull Collection

I’ve decided that my witch collects skulls – from her slain enemies, of course, but also from any old corpse that she comes across. Allies’ skulls, whatever. If her sister died, she’d probably take her skull too. So in lieu of a proper level five character update, which I couldn’t quite manage in my day of pre-travel errands, here’s a selection of her trophies (I’m not very diligent about taking notes or recording names, as you can see by my creative labelling).

These are, of course, destined to line her caster’s tower. She’s the kingdom’s magister (I say D&D, but we’re actually playing the Pathfinder Kingmaker campaign), so as my GM points out, this might repel the general populace, but that just makes it extra delightful. She’s a repellent lady, my witch.