06/25/2017 · 10:35 am
Life Drawing

 

lifedrawing01blifedrawing02

I’m sorry to have missed Wednesday. I suppose I’d better accept the inevitable slide into more casual posting, as I move deeper into other projects. Some people are good at juggling many pins, but I have enough trouble throwing one in the air and then catching it again when it falls.

Anyway, here are some life drawing sketches. I did a drop in session last week for the first time in, I dunno, maybe not a decade but close enough, and I could practically feel the electricity moving through dormant parts of my brain.

Filed under Art, Hchom

