06/30/2017 · 11:45 pm
Limbo

A while back, a nice director man made a short film based on my old Meathaus comic about a dying dog. Now the film has been posted online, and you can watch it here. I must say, the passage of time makes this no less surreal.

2 responses to “Limbo

  1. Maia Kobabe
    07/01/2017 at 12:14 am

    This is exquisite. I remember reading the comic it’s based on.

  2. Kim Swanson
    07/01/2017 at 4:44 am

    last moments given and granted. thank you.

