A while back, a nice director man made a short film based on my old Meathaus comic about a dying dog. Now the film has been posted online, and you can watch it here. I must say, the passage of time makes this no less surreal.
A while back, a nice director man made a short film based on my old Meathaus comic about a dying dog. Now the film has been posted online, and you can watch it here. I must say, the passage of time makes this no less surreal.
2 responses to “Limbo”
This is exquisite. I remember reading the comic it’s based on.
last moments given and granted. thank you.