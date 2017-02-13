I had a work-heavy weekend, so, in lieu of a proper post, here’s an old drawing of Ged and Vetch (from Ursula Le Guin’s A Wizard of Earthsea).
3 responses to “Ged and Vetch”
Awesome :)
I love it! So nice to see them looking like they do in the book (rather than, say, a generic fantasy blonde White guy…). Makes me want to read it again – I never did get more than halfway through The Tombs of Atuan. I should rectify that.
This is beautiful color. Adoring the softer lines, layers and brushy places. Watched The Dark Crystal last night with a friend (I grew up on Labrynth) and was really trying to wrap my head around the colors in those movies, as a phenomenon of time plus taste. Plastic-y opalescents, earth and dark jewel tones, and a dusty, dingy ozone unique to the 80s, I guess? Wax poetic on the palettes of fantasy, would ya? ;) This drawing is much more elegant and specific to our time, but satisfying in a similar way for me. Ugh, I’ve hoarded Le Guins but not read any yet.